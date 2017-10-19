Reports of Gunshots Unfounded in Scripps Ranch: Police

Damage to a vehicle may have sounded like gunshots to police dispatchers.

San Diego police rushed to a Scripps Ranch neighborhood after the report of someone with a gun and what sounded like gunshots in the background according to the dispatcher.



San Diego police initially reported shots were fired in the neighborhood of Stony Ridge Way near Swan Lake Drive Thursday morning. The neighborhood is located north of Scripps Ranch Boulevard, east of Interstate 15 and west of Spring Canyon Road.

A police dispatcher heard what sounded like gunshots while on the call with the reporting party at 10 a.m., police said.

Officers pulled a vehicle over on Trail Crest Drive near Scripps Highlands Drive and took one person into custody.

However, upon investigation, police said it appears the back window of a car was broken and shattered. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

One man who was handcuffed was being held as part of a domestic disturbance investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.