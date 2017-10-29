San Diego police arrested one person after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Normal Heights.

The pursuit of the suspected stolen car began around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Authorities chased the vehicle until it crashed on Orange Avenue in Normal Heights, near 38th Street, right by Wilson Middle School near Interstate 15.

Two people inside the car took off running, and two stayed behind, police said.

One person was arrested.

Police did not have further information.