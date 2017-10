A 1-acre brush fire has been knocked down on westbound State Route 78 at Civic Center Dr, according to the Vista Fire Department.

The fire started around 3:12 p.m. and a Sig Alert was issued. California Highway Patrol said the Sif Alert would be lifted shortly.

The fire is 100 percent surrounded and crews a mopping up.

The Oceanside and San Marcos fire departments assisting in knocking down the fire.

Nearby structures were briefly threatened, but no one was evacuated.