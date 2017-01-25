Investigators say the suspect arrested in a violent hammer attack in North Park washed off the blood in a sink for a more secure grip and then returned to hit the victim six more times.

Louis Cedarholm, 29, was booked into county jail on Monday on four felony counts including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The attack was recorded through security cameras in Jack's Mufflers where the victim, Henry Rader works.

"There is no words. There is no words for it, " Rader’s brother Richard said of the violent attack.

Rader's family told NBC 7 on Wednesday, he is now out of a coma.

Now, several restaurants, bars and shops in North Park are trying to help pay for his recovery.

Dexter's Deli said they will donate 20 percent of its gross sales on Thursday to help pay for Rader's medical bills.

The store is one of seven North Park Businesses stepping up to help.

Karen Sterton, a client of Rader's collected money holding a small sign and bucket Wednesday night.

"It's terrifying and I hope it is not a symptom of what’s to come. I just hope that love overpowers hate,” Sterton said.

Last weekend, North Park Beer Company raised $500 and on Wednesday, City Taco and Tostadas combined efforts with a goal of $1,000.

"We live in a society that is almost immune to seeing these images, to seeing what is happening out there and it is just not right,” City Tacos owner Gerald Torres said.

Rader's brother told NBC 7, there are five titanium plates holding his brother's face and skull together. He's not yet able to speak but can move his legs, arms and hands.

"If you ask him a question, he can nod his head yes or no. I asked if he could recognize me and the other people that were there, he recognized everybody,” Richard Rader said.

He added: "There is a lot of good people here a lot of decent people that care."

Cedarholm's bond was set at $2 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The victim's brother said Cedarholm lives next door to the shop and last summer complained several times about the noise.

Although authorities have not found a motive for the attack, Richars believes it could be the reason.