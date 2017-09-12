US Navy SEAL Veteran Reported Missing

San Diego police have issued a missing person report for a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran who has not been in contact with his loved ones for almost two weeks. His girlfriend speaks exclusively to NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano.

For Becky McGinnis, the first two weeks of September have been a nightmare.

Her boyfriend, who served as a U.S. Navy SEAL for 18 years, has not contacted her since August 27. He was last seen near Chollas Lake Park, according to San Diego police. Officers found his car in La Jolla on Sunday, September 3.

"We just want to find him,” said McGinnis. “We have a little information on anything.”

John Surmont, 45, has struggled with trauma related to his military service, McGinnis told NBC 7 Monday.

San Diego Police confirmed they are actively looking for Surmong, a veteran of U.S. Navy SEAL Team 3 and a father of three.

Surmont's girlfriend said the veteran has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was hospitalized in July for manic behavior.

“He was not taking his medication regularly,” said McGinnis.

Surmont’s ex-wife got a call from Surmont on August 31 saying he was in a "rough place" in Los Angeles, police said.

"He was in LA and he wasn't sure how he got there,” McGinnis explained.

Surmont is a white male, 6-feet tall, 212 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information on Surmont can contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or SDPD Missing Person’s Unit (619) 531-2277.

