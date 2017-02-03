Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a first look at brand new locations from Buona Forchetta and Breakfast Republic.

South Park’s Buona Forchetta Preps for Launch in Liberty Station

Take a look inside Buona Forchetta's new digs before the restaurant opens in Liberty Station. The popular South Park eatery has expanded to include more pizza varieties and Northern Italian specialties, plus lunch and a full cocktail bar.

Breakfast Republic’s 4th Location Now Serving East Village

The fourth location of this crowd-pleasing eatery has debuted in the East Village. The daytime concept, which is also expanding to Ocean Beach and Carmel Valley, features craft beer alongside a menu of sweet and savory morning creations.

StreetCar Merchants Expanding to the Gaslamp

With eateries in North Park and La Jolla, StreetCar Merchants is taking its fried chicken and doughnut concept to the Gaslamp, with a fast-casual/full-service hybrid restaurant that will also serve classic New Orleans-inspired cocktails.

Asian-Inspired Gastropub Taps Into Hillcrest

Newly opening at The HUB in Hillcrest is Whistling Duck Tavern, which features over 20 craft beers on tap, a spacious patio and an Asian-influenced menu of upscale bar dishes ranging from dumplings to steamed buns and a range of plates centered around housemade noodles.

Where to Watch Super Bowl 51 in San Diego

If you're not hosting a Super Bowl party at home, consider cheering on your favorite team at a local restaurant or bar. Eater has a guide to 13 spots around town that are offering game day deals on football-themed drinks and grub.