José Olé Taquitos Recalled for Possible Rubber, Plastic

A Texas-based company is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of a frozen taquitos after receiving complaints of rubber and plastic being found inside.

Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of frozen "José Olé" taquito products that may be contaminated with rubber and plastic, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Lampasas-based company recalled 60-ounce packages of the frozen beef taquitos produced on Dec. 30, 2016. The recalled items include the case codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C and 3366365D and a "best by" date of Dec. 30, 2017.

The company initiated the recall after receiving two complaints of foreign material in its ready-to-eat beef products earlier this month. The foreign materials were pieces of rubber with white plastic that originated from the establishments processing equipment.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Texas.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.