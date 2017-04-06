People With Chronic Pain Scared by Ohio's New Opioid Rules | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

People With Chronic Pain Scared by Ohio's New Opioid Rules

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Toby Talbot/AP
    OxyContin pills are arranged in this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo.

    People dealing with chronic pain say recent moves by Ohio's governor to fight the plague of opioid overdoses could leave them suffering, NBC News reported.

    Gov. John Kasich restricted how many painkillers may be prescribed to patients, but people who rely on the drugs say the rules could force them to go underground to find relief from their anguish.

    "We are being punished for being in pain," said Amy Monahan-Curtis, 44, who has been living in agony since 1993 due to condition called cervical dystonia that causes her neck muscles to contract involuntarily.

    She doesn't believe assurances from officials that the rules only apply to acute pain, not chronic pain.

    Prisons Fight Opioids With $1000 Injections

    [NATL] Prisons Fight Opioids With $1000 Injections
    U.S. prisons are fighting opioid addictions with an experimental drug that critics say are expensive and unproven.
    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices