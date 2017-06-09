'Beating Heart in a Box' Promises Major Revolution in Medical Care | NBC 7 San Diego
'Beating Heart in a Box' Promises Major Revolution in Medical Care

The new technology makes it possible to monitor an organ’s health more closely before it’s transplanted, which means doctors can better predict whether an organ will function properly after the procedure

By Sarah Digiulio

    Lester V. Bergman/CORBIS/Getty Images
    Model of the human heart, posterior view.

    The most current method and technology available for heart transplants is an estimated 50 years old but new technology may revolutionize how heart transplant surgeries may change in the near future, reported NBC News. 

    The current method starts by having the organ taken out of the donor then it is flushed with a cold salt solution, which includes preservatives to  keep the organ viable for transplant. It’s then put on ice and sent to a hospital where it is needed. 

    But the new technique will allow donated organs to stay healthy outside of a human body for longer periods of time, so they can be sent farther distances to waiting recipients.

    Published 2 hours ago
