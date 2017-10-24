Students at the University of California, Davis, can now purchase $30 Plan B emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, condoms and other personal care products from a vending machine. The idea came from UC Davis senior Parteek Singh, after a friend was unable to buy emergency contraceptives in time. (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

Often referred to as the "Uber of birth control," Nurx ships birth control directly to a woman's doorstep, bypassing the traditional visit to a clinic or physician typically necessary for getting or renewing a prescription.

Available in 15 states plus Washington D.C., the app may simply be an extra modern-day convenience for some women, NBC News reported.

But for others, it's the difference between having access to birth control and not.

According to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, nearly 20 million women in America live in so-called "contraceptive deserts": counties where the number of public clinics is not enough to meet the needs of the county's population. The group estimates that more than 19.7 million females ages 13 to 44 lack reasonable access to public clinics that provide birth control, defined as at least one clinic or provider for every 1,000 women.

