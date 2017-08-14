Apple and Aetna held secret meetings last week to bring Apple's health- and fitness-tracking device, Apple Watch, to Aetna customers, according to three sources who spoke with CNBC.
Aetna, which covers an estimated 23 million people, is negotiating a deal with Apple to either provide the smartwatch for free or at a discounted rate to its members.
Recently, Apple has focused on developing new health sensors for people with chronic disease, according to a CNBC report in April.
Apple Watch recently surpassed Fitbit as the top-selling health-tracking device, after shipments reached an estimated 22 million in early 2017.
Published at 11:05 AM PDT on Aug 14, 2017 | Updated at 11:25 AM PDT on Aug 14, 2017