4 New Flu Deaths Reported in San Diego County

New statistics released Wednesday by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency suggest the flu is spreading rapidly in the area.

County officials reported four new deaths attributed to influenza, bringing the total number of flu-related deaths in San Diego to nine for this flu season. The victims ranged in age from 60 to 96, and all had underlying medical conditions.

This time last year the county had reported three flu-related deaths.

“These new deaths are an important reminder that influenza can be deadly,” Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer said in a report from the County News Center. “The best protection against the flu is getting vaccinated.”

What may be more troubling is the number of confirmed flu cases has jumped 56 percent to 455 cases from the 292 reported last week.

The total of lab-confirmed cases of the flu for the season stands at 1,327 cases compared to 447 cases confirmed this time last flu season.

The flu vaccine is available at doctors' offices and pharmacies. Those who have not gotten the vaccine can find a list of locations at www.sdiz.org or by calling 211.