Built more than 80 years ago to connect California's coastal towns, the Pacific Coast Highway hugs the edge of the Golden State as it passes through busy cities, beaches and abandoned relics of the past.

The road is officially known as State Route 1 and runs from the bottom of Orange County to Leggett in northern California.

You can find haunted mansions, hot springs, obscure museums, impressive architecture and sparkling pools hidden between redwood trees.

Start your journey in San Diego and travel north to Crescent City by scrolling down our list, which includes bonus stops for anyone who wants to extend their trip further along the state.

