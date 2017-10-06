Video Captures Suspect Roaring, Charging at Deputy in San Joaquin County

The man accused of roaring, charging at and chasing a law enforcement officer in a video shared on social media millions of times will face a judge Friday.

Yaroub Assad, 22, was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after the incident in French Camp, California, on Wednesday.

A security guard at a nearby Costco called the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department for help when a man was blocking the store’s loading area.

She then captured video of the confrontation between Assad and a deputy.

Jewel Armstrong posted the video to Facebook where it was viewed at least 4 million times by Thursday evening.

In the video, which KCRA reports is nearly two minutes, the deputy orders Assad to the ground. At one point, the suspect pushes the deputy and the deputy deploys a stun gun.

The suspect appears to become enraged, roars out loud and then charges the deputy.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Department issued a statement confirming no one suffered significant injuries in the incident. "In this instance, the deputy made an assessment that it was not required. As in other cases, on-scene video does not necessarily reflect the true story however we will look into the matter further," according to the statement.