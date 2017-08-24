Getty Images The University of Southern California (USC) campus is seen on March 6, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

A death investigation was underway after a man's decomposing body was found inside of a University of Southern California dorm room, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the LA County Coroner's office responded Wednesday to Seaver Residence Hall at USC's Health Sciences Campus and found the body of a man in his 20s, according to Ed Winter of the county coroner's office.

The body was "starting to decompose," according to the coroner's office.

The Daily Trojan tweeted there was no evidence of foul play, citing the campus' Department of Public Safety.

Details of the individual and the cause of his death were not immediately available.