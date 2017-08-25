Sparks showered streets during a pursuit Friday Aug. 25, 2017 in South Los Angeles that ended when the driver crashed a white minivan into a parked car. Three people ran from the minivan and fanned out in different directions, leading to a neighborhood search. (Published 2 hours ago)

Sparks showered streets during an early morning pursuit in South Los Angeles that ended when the driver crashed a white minivan into a parked car.



Aerial video showed sparks coming from the front passenger's side of the vehicle, possible due to a damaged tire. The minivan driver crashed into the parked Honda sedan after rounding a corner and nearly striking another car traveling through an intersection near Main and 68th streets.

Three people ran from the minivan and fanned out in different directions, leading to a neighborhood search. No arrests were reported early Friday.



