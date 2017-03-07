Officer Tackles Suspect to End Pursuit Through Lancaster

A man was knocked to the ground by authorities after leading them on a pursuit through the Lancaster desert. See raw video from Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Man Tackled by Authorities After Off-Road Chase Through Desert

The driver of a dark green SUV led authorities on a pursuit through Lancaster Tuesday.

The pursuit started at 11:06 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. The suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 12:10 a.m., a patrol car attempted a pit maneuver intended to stop the vehicle, and sent the SUV spinning into a dirt bank on the north side of the road.

A man wearing a red hat exited the vehicle and walked away from officers before sprinting away from a line of oncoming patrol cars.

Officers exited their cars, chasing after the man on foot, and one officer tackled him to the ground.

Sheriff's officials said one deputy was injured, but did not provide details about how the deputy was injured or how severely.

The California Highway Patrol assisted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department with the pursuit.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.