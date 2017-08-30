SUV Collides Bus in Downtown Los Angeles - NBC 7 San Diego
SUV Collides Bus in Downtown Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

    What to Know

    • Eight people were injured in the early morning crash near the Orpheum Theatre

    • None of the injuries are considered life-threatening

    • Witnesses waiting in a nearby line described the alarming sounds of the bus colliding with the SUV, a tree and pole

    Eight people were injured Wednesday when a sport utility vehicle collided with a Metro bus that careened into a traffic light before coming to a stop on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk. 

    The collision caused the bus, with five people and the driver aboard, to strike and knock down a street light. The bus came to a stop on the sidewalk, bending a metal security gate in front of a building entrance.

    Several people were standing on the sidewalk, but none were struck by the bus after it jumped the curb and struck a tree and pole, which fell onto the back of a parked car. Debris was scattered along Broadway under the bright light of the Orpheum Theatre marquee after the 1 a.m. crash.

    "I heard a crash, but this crash kept going and going and going," said witness Oscar Esquivel. "It almost felt like a train was coming."

    The sporty utility vehicle ended up crashing head-on into a planter.

    One of the drivers likely went through a red light, crash investigators said. The bus was equipped with front-facing video cameras. 

    None of the patients' injuries were considered life-threatening, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Two patients, including the SUV driver who suffered a broken leg, were in serious condition. The other victims were in fair condition.

