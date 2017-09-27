1 Dead, 1 Injured After Rock Slide on Yosemite's El Capitan

A rock slide Wednesday along a popular Yosemite National Park climbing route left one person dead and another injured, according to a park spokesman.

The slide occurred just before 2 p.m. on the popular Waterfall Route on the East Buttress of El Capitan, Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman said.

Park rangers were using helicopters to search the area. They did not know how many climbers were on or near the route.

Yosemite remains open, and visitor services are not affected, Gediman said.



No further details were immediately available.



