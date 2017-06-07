A pursuit ended in a parking lot after the driver, wanted in an assault with a deadly weapon investigation, pulled to a stop in Montebello. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Wednesday June 7, 2017.

An assault rifle was found in a pickup following a back-and-forth pursuit across Los Angeles County that ended Wednesday morning in a medical center parking lot east of downtown LA, police said.

The pursuit began in South Gate after a traffic stop that was part of an assault with a deady weapon investigation. The truck matched the description of a vehicle sought in the case, but the driver took off when officers tried to stop him, South Gate police said.

The chase continued on the 710 Freeway before the driver turned off at Alondra Boulevard and headed west toward the 405 Freeway. The driver then headed back east, at times on the wrong side of the street.

The pursuit ended when the driver pulled into the parking lot in the Montebello area, east of downtown Los Angeles, and ran out of gas. He surrendered near a food truck serving customers outside the medical center.

Police said an assault rifle was found in the pickup after the man was taken into custody.