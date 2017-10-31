Parent Holding Teacher Hostage at Calif. School

A parent was holding a teacher hostage in a classroom at an elementary school in Riverside and students were being evacuated while the school was locked down, officials said.

The incident was reported at Castle View Elementary School, at 6201 Shaker Drive, said Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

All 670 students were being evacuated to a park off-campus, the Riverside Unified School District said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, at this time we cannot release any students until the lockdown order has been lifted," the statement said. "We will communicate with you again as soon as the situation is resolved and give you further instructions on student pickup."

Julia Alvaro, who has children ages 8 and 5 at the school, got a call informing her that the building was on lockdown. Both her children are safe, she said.

"It was really overwhelming," she said. "I was just nervous."