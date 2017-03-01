A carjacking suspect led police on a pursuit through South Los Angeles streets and to the coast Wednesday morning.

South Gate police pursued the driver of the gray four-door car westbound across Century Boulevard toward the 405 Freeway at slower speeds.

Authorities suspect the driver was involved in a carjacking around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, which took place at 68th Street near Central Avenue in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Century Station, who took over the pursuit from South Gate police.

The driver continued to drive westbound, driving under the 405 Freeway and north of LAX before heading south.

Just before 8:45 a.m., the driver turned southbound on Pershing Drive, which runs parallel to the beach. The driver continued southbound along the coast into El Segundo, before continuing into Manhattan Beach.

Continuing at slow speeds, the suspect drove southbound through Hermosa Beach and into the Redondo Beach area just before 9:30 a.m.

Redondo Beach police attempted several pit maneuvers to stop the driver, which spun the suspect's car around, damaged the bumper and prompted the suspect to drive backward in order to get away from officers.

The car finally came to a stop in Redondo Beach after another pit maneuver just before 9:40 a.m., but the suspect did not immediately exit the car.

