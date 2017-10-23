Police Chase Vehicle in Westwood Area

Police were pursuing a vehicle in the Westwood area Monday afternoon.

The chase began on the southbound 405 Freeway when the vehicle, a gray Chevrolet sedan, refused to pull over when police attempted a traffic stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car then got on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway, with the driver reaching speeds up to 110 mph and driving along the emergency lane as police gave chase.

The pursuit finally ended when the driver pulled over on the northbound 5 Freeway in Pacoima and police were able to arrest him.