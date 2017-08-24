Man Surrenders After Reckless Driving Pursuit Across Two Counties - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Surrenders After Reckless Driving Pursuit Across Two Counties

By Jason Kandel

    A man surrenders after a dangerous pursuit in which he crashed but kept going on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017.

    A man surrendered after a dangerous, high-speed pursuit from Orange County to Los Angeles County Thursday night.

    The man was driving a possibly stolen car in the chase that started in Fullerton. It wound north along freeways and streets to the Los Angeles area.

    The car drove mostly with its lights out. It sped along streets, ran red lights and nearly hit a bicyclist at an intersection.

    At one point, he crashed into a car, but kept going.

    He stopped and surrendered nearby.

