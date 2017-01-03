Pentagon to Pay Back Soldiers Whose Bonuses Were Garnished

Facing a public outcry, Defense Secretary Ash Carter on Wednesday ordered the Pentagon to suspend its effort to seek repayments of enlistment bonuses given to thousands of California National Guard members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016)

Thousands of veterans who were forced to pay back bonuses they'd received for re-enlisting to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan will be getting reimbursed, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.

The Pentagon said it has set up a process to reimburse or eliminate the debts of around 17,000 members of the California Army National Guard who received bonuses between 2004 and 2010, NBC News reported.

The announcement comes nearly three months after Defense Secretary Ash Carter ordered the Pentagon to stop collecting those bonuses, which were originally rewarded in error during the Bush Administration.

“The error was an error on the part of the government as to whether they were eligible” for the bonuses, said acting Undersecretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Peter Levine.