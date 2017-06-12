Round 3 goes to Golden State.
The Golden State Warriors avenged their 2016 NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 129-120 victory on Monday night in Oakland.
Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals MVP after scoring 39 points as he finally took home his first ever NBA Championship trophy.
LeBron James did everything he could to send the series back to Cleveland scoring a game-high 41 points, but this time the Warriors were able to close the door on the 3-1 series lead.
After the game, the Internet was abuzz with memes and jokes from the Cavs loss and the Warriors redemption. We compiled some of the best ones for your enjoyment.
Part III, Revenge of the Steph:
REVENGE OF THE STEPH... stellar work, @BleacherReport#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/TWu3PyDcy9
— przemek garczarczyk (@garnekmedia) June 1, 2017
We have the LeBron crying meme, the Jordan crying meme, and now the Tiger Woods mugshot meme.
LIVE LOOK IN at the Cavs pic.twitter.com/7DAvmJM3Nv
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 8, 2017
The Cavaliers were in trouble after they went down 3-0.
LeBron doing his best Tony Romo impersonation pic.twitter.com/AYxwreMMw6
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 8, 2017
The Kardashian Kurse:
RIP Tristan Thompson, gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Qbn02hSMyR
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 2, 2017
Insane ticket prices for Game 5:
Just crazy... #WarriorsNation
DETAILS: https://t.co/9QZfzwbMw9pic.twitter.com/u0z6RmkWhS
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 12, 2017
Kevin Love didn't score in the first half of Game 5:
"Who is: Kevin Love?"#JeopardySports#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/nCSr5T0Tag
— Jeopardy! Sports (@JeopardySports) June 13, 2017
The Warriors kiss cam:
Pucker up David West and Tristan Thompson#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/3BvJGNrbeB
— Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant's Next Chapter:
BREAKING: Kevin Durant has a new home... #WarriorsNation#Penguinspic.twitter.com/dpjrIur5p2
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 12, 2017
What J.R. Smith will be doing after tonight's loss in Game 5:
Why J.R. Smith believes... #CavsNation#WarriorsNationpic.twitter.com/UsPhSCcdOn
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 9, 2017
When you finally slay those 3-1 lead demons:
The Warriors after dropping to 3-1 in the NBA FINALS! #Cavs#LeBronEffectpic.twitter.com/1bxFOfOVv5
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 10, 2017
LeBron carries the Cavs all series:
LeBron James has 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists IN THE FIRST HALF! #CavsNation#LeBron
Follow LIVE: https://t.co/vFOzMriP0Npic.twitter.com/4XCuXZudlk
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 8, 2017
Russell Westbrook after the Warriors won Game 5:
For real though... #WarriorsNation#ThunderNationpic.twitter.com/isULD2QPNu
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 7, 2017
Could Brian Scalabrine have helped LeBron and the Cavs:
LeBron calls on the GOAT. #ANewHope#CavsNation#WarriorsNationpic.twitter.com/dv6upTln7B
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 7, 2017
A recap of the 2017 NBA Finals:
The #NBAFinals Recap: pic.twitter.com/VoKJVWCXYs
— Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) June 13, 2017
This shirt was great:
"I may be Indian, but I hate Curry" @danisenabrepic.twitter.com/HGbl9c1ONg
— Àlex Gozalbo (@ARAAlexGozalbo) June 5, 2017
Too soon?:
Warriors are NBA champions! pic.twitter.com/WzSazJYxm0
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2017
Tribute to Warriors super fan, MC Hammer:
Cavs can't touch this. #NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/VnfzfpGn6P
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 13, 2017
This was epic:
— duRANT. (@iDntWearCondoms) June 13, 2017
Redemption:
New banner outside The Q. �� pic.twitter.com/xJP7j2IsKB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2017
Kevin Durant, King Slayer:
Great warrior of golden state...Kevin of Durant 35 !!!!! Finals mvp pic.twitter.com/8W9lGPTTFd
— Owen♠️ (@owen_wii) June 13, 2017