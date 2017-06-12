NBA Finals 2017 Memes: The Best Jokes as the Warriors Get Revenge on LeBron James and the Cavaliers | NBC 7 San Diego
NBA Finals 2017 Memes: The Best Jokes as the Warriors Get Revenge on LeBron James and the Cavaliers

The best memes, jokes, and images from the 2017 NBA Finals as the Golden State Warriors got revenge on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Part III of the trilogy.

By Michael Duarte

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

    Round 3 goes to Golden State.

    The Golden State Warriors avenged their 2016 NBA Finals loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 129-120 victory on Monday night in Oakland.

    Kevin Durant was named the NBA Finals MVP after scoring 39 points as he finally took home his first ever NBA Championship trophy.

    LeBron James did everything he could to send the series back to Cleveland scoring a game-high 41 points, but this time the Warriors were able to close the door on the 3-1 series lead.

    After the game, the Internet was abuzz with memes and jokes from the Cavs loss and the Warriors redemption. We compiled some of the best ones for your enjoyment.

    Part III, Revenge of the Steph: 

    We have the LeBron crying meme, the Jordan crying meme, and now the Tiger Woods mugshot meme.

    The Cavaliers were in trouble after they went down 3-0.

    The Kardashian Kurse:

    Insane ticket prices for Game 5:

    Kevin Love didn't score in the first half of Game 5:

    The Warriors kiss cam:

    Kevin Durant's Next Chapter: 

    What J.R. Smith will be doing after tonight's loss in Game 5:

    When you finally slay those 3-1 lead demons: 

    LeBron carries the Cavs all series:

    Russell Westbrook after the Warriors won Game 5:

    Could Brian Scalabrine have helped LeBron and the Cavs:

    A recap of the 2017 NBA Finals:

    This shirt was great:

    Too soon?:

    Tribute to Warriors super fan, MC Hammer:

    This was epic:

    Redemption:

    Kevin Durant, King Slayer:

