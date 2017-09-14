A man was dragged by a vehicle while trying to retrieve his cell phone from a woman who stole it after asking to use the phone for an "emergency." Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (Published Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017)





A man was dragged by a vehicle on Monday after trying to retrieve his cell phone from a woman who asked to use it for an emergency,

only to rob it and take off.

Vincent Ng stopped by a 76 gas station in Arcadia when he was approached by a woman who asked to use his cell phone. Despite

his instinct telling him otherwise, Ng complied because he wanted to help the woman.

"She seemed like she really needed help," he said

The woman pretended to make a phone call then ran into a SUV in an effort to rob the phone and flee. Ng chased after the robber but ended up being

dragged around the corner by the vehicle.

"My first instinct was to try to get my phone and I ran after her," Ng said. "I was holding on to her hair and the car was moving. The door shut

on me and I was kind of pinched in between the door."

Ng suffered several cuts, scratches and bruises from the encounter.

"Adrenaline was pumping through my veins and I was like, 'oh my god, what just happened.'" he said.

The victim said he considers himself lucky he was not hit by another vehicle as he was being dragged.

Anyone with information on the robber's identity is encouraged to contact the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151.





