There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries after two back-to-back earthquakes rattled the Inland Empire. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Two earthquakes rattled Riverside and San Bernardino Counties Monday evening, prompting responses from as far as San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More than 2,200 people said they felt the first 3.6-magnitude Loma Linda temblor, which hit at 10:06 p.m.

Palm Springs residents and those even as far as Oceanside in the San Diego area recorded feeling the quake.

Another slightly smaller quake rocked Banning about 27 miles away two minutes after the first quake hit. It had a preliminary magnitude of 3.0, and nearly 100 residents reported feeling the temblor.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.