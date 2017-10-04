BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 22: Jabulani match balls balls sit on the turf prior to the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between France and South Africa at the Free State Stadium on June 22, 2010 in Mangaung/Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles area made the first cut Wednesday as a potential host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, as part of a joint bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The United Bid Committee said it received 41 applications from cities in the three countries, and the list has now been narrowed to 32. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, along with the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the under- construction Rams-Chargers football stadium in Inglewood, would be potential sites for games as part of the bid.

"We received applications from 41 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States and narrowed the list after a comprehensive review of each of the communities and facilities," said John Kristick, executive director of the United Bid Committee.

"The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world," he said. "They are more than capable of helping fulfill the shared vision and ambition of FIFA and the United Bid in shaping the future of soccer in North America."

Representatives from the 32 potential host cities will travel to Houston during the week of Nov. 13 for a working session with the United Bid Committee. If the United Bid is selected by FIFA, at least 12 cities will be selected as venues for games.

The North American bid is expected to face competition for the 2026 tournament from Morocco. FIFA is expected to make a decision next June.