A shirtless man in a stolen sheriff's patrol unit lead officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.

A deputy opened fire when a driver in a stolen patrol SUV rammed another sheriff's department vehicle in a bizarre pursuit Tuesday morning across part of the San Fernando Valley.

The driver in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV with lights flashing was followed by a line of other sheriff's department SUVs on rain-slicked roads before the height of the morning commute. The pursuit began at Olive View Hospital in Sylmar, according to authorities.

Other drivers appeared to yield to the stolen SUV as it went through busy intersections and hopped a curb onto a sidewalk in the Van Nuys area.



The driver stopped at an intersection and reversed into another patrol vehicle, striking its front end. At least one law enforcement officer opened fire as the driver sped off.

It was not immediately clear whether he was struck by gunfire.

The pursuit ended when the driver, shirtless, barefoot and wearing shorts, pulled over and surrendered in the Encino area.