At least two Southern California law enforcement officers were critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers late Sunday at an outdoor musical festival in Las Vegas.

An unidentified Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy and an Ontario police officer were in critical condition Monday. They were among several off-duty members of local law enforcement and firefighting agencies struck by gunfire when the shooter began firing on the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino.

A second member of the sheriff's department was described as in stable condition. A 33-year-old member of the Los Angeles Police Department, seven members of the Los Angles Fire Department, and an Orange County Sheriff's deputy and two department employee family members were among at least 400 injured in the mass shooting.

One member of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was struck by gunfire while attending the event.

Witness Describes 'Pandemonium' During Shooting

Their wounds do not appear life-threatening, according to authorities.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Lombardo said he is believed to have killed himself, and was found with more than 10 rifles.

Details about a motive were not immediately known.