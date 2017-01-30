Hundreds of people gathered at the Google campus in Mountain View on Monday to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration orders. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 30, 2017)

Hundreds of Google employees gathered at the company's Mountain View campus on Monday to protest President Donald Trump's new immigration orders.

A crowd amassed at the center of the tech giant's headquarters, many carrying signs that read "#NoBanNoWall," "All are welcome" and "We are a nation of immigrants."

The unofficial rally was started by a Google engineer and included several speakers, including co-founder Sergey Brin, a Russian immigrant.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai criticized Trump’s immigration order in an email to staff on Friday, saying the U.S. ban on foreign nationals from seven countries affects at least 187 Google employees, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nearly 1,000 Google employees in San Francisco held a similar march and rally earlier in the afternoon along the Embarcadero. Rallies also were held at Google offices in New York, Seattle and London.

On Saturday, Brin joined hundreds of protesters at San Francisco International Airport, telling reporters he is a refugee, according to the Mercury News. Brin and his family fled Russia in 1979 because of persecution against Jews, the newspaper said.

Google has created a $4 million crisis fund for four organizations that support immigrants: the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee and UNHCR, according to USA Today.

CEOs of other large corporations, including Apple's Tim Cook, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Starbucks' Howard Schultz, also have been outspoken against Trump's immigration ban.