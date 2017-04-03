Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at South Los Angeles Food Processing Plant | NBC 7 San Diego
Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at South Los Angeles Food Processing Plant

The fire was contained to duct work in the drop ceiling, fire officials said

By Whitney Irick

    More than 170 firefighters were battling a building fire in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday night. 

    The fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 4020 South Compton Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The building is a food processing plant called Proportion Foods. 

    Fifteen-foot flames shot up due to an "active gas leak" inside the structure, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. 

    Two HazMat Task Forces were working to identify the chemicals in and around the structure.

    "Some explosions have been heard which are likely propane tanks on forklifts inside the structure," Stewart said. 

    Neighbors were asked to close their doors and windows as the fire raged on. 

    Any workers present were evacuated safely. No injuries were reported as of 10:30 p.m.

