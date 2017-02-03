Panicked patrons fled for their lives after a man hurled an explosive device into a crowded Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Authorities Thursday night were searching for a man who threw a "homemade pyrotechnic device" containing gunpowder into a crowded downtown Pasadena restaurant that sent diners scrambling for cover, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion after 6 p.m. at the Cheesecake Factory on Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena, police said.

Police safely evacuated diners from the restaurant and found the expended device, according to a Pasadena Police Department news release.

Untouched plates of food and personal belongings were left behind in the deserted restaurant.

"People were jumping over one another, fighting to get over bar stools, people were tripping, falling...stuff going everywhere. It was very chaotic," said Garrett Gunkle, who went back to the scene to try to collect the belongings he left behind.

A man opened the door of the restaurant, lit the device, threw it inside and fled southbound on Fair Oaks Avenue, police said. The device landed under an unoccupied table.

Gunkle said he saw an explosion, and he and his wife bolted out of the restaurant as quickly as possible.

The man who threw the device was described as about 6 feet tall, thin build, with a heavy beard. He wore all black clothing and a black beanie.

The motive is not known, police said.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.