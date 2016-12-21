A Peninsula mother who became a dance cam sensation in the stands at Golden State Warriors games this season took center court Tuesday night to lead a routine by the Warriors Dance Team. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

Robin Schreiber of Redwood City grabbed the spotlight again at Oracle Arena. But this time she was out of the stands and on center court joining the team's dance squad - and wearing her signature sweater. (Make sure to read the backstory on that!)

She shook. She shimmied. And she did it all with no visible signs of any fear to a funky version of "Let it Snow!" Her backup? The entire Golden State Warriors Dance Team dressed in red Santa dresses and high white boots.

Schreiber's moves obviously worked their magic. The Warriors beat the Utah Jazz, 104-74.