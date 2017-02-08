A bill proposed Wednesday could make California the first state in the nation to require cleaning products to disclose ingredients.

State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, introduced SB258 that would require companies list all ingredients in cleaning products. Currently, many ingredients are listed under words like fragrance.

The bill would not require the concentrations of ingredients, or details on how the cleaning product is made.

Some chemicals used in cleaning supplies can cause reproductive problems, exacerbate asthma, burn or irritate skin, and harm the environment.

“We trust Californians to check the labels on food, drugs and cosmetics, but you have to be a chemist to know what is in the cleaning products that are under your kitchen sink,” Lara said in a written news release.

The bill called The Cleaning Product Right to Know Act is co-sponsored by the Environmental Working Group, the Breast Cancer Fund and Women’s Voices for the Earth.