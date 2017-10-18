Blaze Breaks Out at Chevron El Segundo Refinery

Fire crews doused a blaze that broke out at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2017, causing a small explosion. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017)

Fire crews are nearly finished extinguishing a blaze that broke out at the Chevron El Segundo Refinery on Tuesday.

The fire began at 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West El Segundo Boulevard, according to the El Segundo Police Department. Police advised nearby residents to stay indoors and close their doors and windows.

By 11:18 p.m., fire officials doused the fire with foam, according to Chevron officials.

"Chevon's primary concern is to ensure the safety of its employees and the surrounding community and the environment," a statement from the energy corporation said. "Chevron is working very closely with the local agencies to ensure that we meet those expectations in responding to this incident."



Chevron Emergency Response personnel, as well as units from El Segundo, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach responded to the blaze.

Details on how the blaze broke out were not immediately clear. No injuries were reported.

There were reports of explosions, likely caused by blown transformers, during the fire, according to fire officials.