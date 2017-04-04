Federal authorities executed warrants early Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation at The Bicycle Hotel & Casino in Bell Gardens. Details about the investigation were not immediately available, but authorities with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed the warrants are related to the Internal Revenue Services. The casino was shut down early Tuesday as federal agents arrived.

No arrests were immediately reported.

"A federal search warrant is being executed today by members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, which includes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations; IRS Criminal Investigation; the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Gambling Control; and the United States Attorney's office," Virginia Kice, Western Regional Communications Director/Spokesperson, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said in a statement. "The search warrant issued by a United States Magistrate Judge was filed under seal in relation to an ongoing investigation. Because the warrant is under seal, we are not able to comment on the scope or nature of the investigation."

The casino, founded in the mid-1980s about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, has a colorful history. It was seized in 1990 by the federal government after investigators said the club, featuring 185 tables for poker and other card games, was built partly with laundered drug money.

The government takeover itself also led to troubling allegations. Charges of fraud and waste prompted a hearing before a U.S. Senate subcommittee.

The government sold its share about five years later to a British gambling operation. The casino is privately owned by Bicycle Hotel & Casino LLC.

The hotel opened next door to the casino in 2015 on property previously used for parking.