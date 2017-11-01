Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after being relieved during the second inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It seemed like it was destiny.

Game 7. Winner take all.

Hosted at Dodger Stadium for the first time in history.

Yu Darvish on the mound, ready for redemption.

Everything seemed like it was preordained to end the 29-year World Series drought for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There was just one problem, and it wasn't Houston who had it.

Darvish allowed five runs in the first two innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the World Series to the Houston Astros, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

No, the Dodgers didn't win the World Series. They didn't exercise the demons that have hovered over Chavez Ravine since 1988.

But they did provide the backdrop for a magical season, filled with impossible moments and indelible memories, the lasting of which, will hurt the longest, that of the Houston Astros celebrating on the field at Dodger Stadium.

Maybe that's a good thing.

The 2014 Kansas City Royals remember all to well how it felt to lose a Game 7 of the World Series on their own field and they used those images as fuel to inspire a spectacular 2015 season that ended in a World Series title.

It's an understatement to call Game 7 anything else then what is: a crushing disappointment for a team that came so close to climbing the mountain top, but on the flip side, it's hard to hate the Houston Astros.

Houston's wait for a World Series championship was longer than that of Los Angeles.

Entering the game, the Astros had the third longest championship drought in baseball at 55 years long. They had never won a World Series title in their franchise history.

So as the tears flowed on the faces of thousands of fans who watched the game from Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston, it was hard not to reflect on what that city has been through since Hurricane Harvey ravaged it at the end of August.

As the Dodgers quest for a title now enters into it's 30th season, they can find solace in losing to a worthy opponent that was every amount their equal on the field of play, in one of the most epic World Series we've ever seen.

When it's all said and done, we'll remember baseballs disappearing at a record pace, Cy Young winning pitchers dissolving under the bright lights, managers twisting and turning with every decision they make, and 55,000 hungry Dodger fans screaming, their faces turned pale after another postseason disappointment.

Some of the Dodger players stood on the rail of the dugout and watched the postgame ceremony for the Astros on the field. After the seven-game series they just went through, its hard to fathom how they could still stand, let alone watch something so heartbreaking.

In a solemn locker room hours after the season ended, there were hugs and handshakes, goodbyes and farewells, as well as vows to return to the game biggest stage.

The Dodgers thirty-year thirst for a title will remain, at least for one more year, but for fans in Los Angeles there are silver linings to look at as your heart takes time to heal from this painful defeat.

This team showed heart throughout the entirety of the postseason. When they fell behind early, they fought back. When they looked down for the count, they got off the mat and punched back.

After losing leads in Games 2 and 5, respectively, they never relented, fighting until the final out, battling until the bitter end, until the world final came crashing down around them.

This rollercoaster ride of a World Series was difficult, it was emotional, it was gut wrenching, but one thing is for certain.

The Dodgers will be back.