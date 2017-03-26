The search is on for an arrestee who escaped from the back seat of a patrol unit on Sunday afternoon.

Charles Brown, 31, was arrested around 4 p.m. for transportation of narcotics, according to the Victorville Police Department. He was taken to the department on Amargosa Road for questioning.

While sitting in the back seat, he was able to slip one of his hands out of the handcuffs and leave the car.

Officials searched the area using an airship and a K-9 unit, but they could not locate Brown.

Brown is described as a black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of the letter "B" on the bridge of his nose between his eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and black Nike Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-956-5001.