Amber Alert Issued for Children Abducted During Car Theft

The CHP issued an Amber Alert Thursday night after a car thief took a white Honda Accord with two toddler brothers in the backseat.
The children were abducted from Cathedral City. The suspect was not known.
He was seen driving a 2016 white Honda Accord with tinted windows. The license plate was 7TJR654.
Jayden Cortez was described as a 1-year-old Hispanic boy with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts. A second child Carlos Cortez is 2.
