Police Respond to Active Shooter in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco police are responding to an active shooter situation at a UPS facility in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood where at least five people have been shot.

There are at least two confirmed medical examiner cases, according to NBC News.



Police activity was first reported near 17th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department at 9:06 a.m.

"#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF," the tweet from SFPD said. Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place.



At least two people are being treated by fire fighters and first responders for injuries sustained in connection with the active shooter situation.

According to Francis Zimora from the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a scene with multiple casualties.Zimora could not confirm on the status of the victims. 'The most important thing right now is to avoid the area," Zimora said.

Sources said multiple ambulances rolling to the scene.

According to video from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger, UPS employees could be seen coming out of the facility in a single file, surrounded by police.



#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

