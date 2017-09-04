11-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Kern River - NBC 7 San Diego
11-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Kern River

    “Kern River” by Brian is licensed under CC BY 2.0
    Kern River

    Search crews have recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who apparently drowned at a Central California campground.

    The Kern County sheriff's office says searchers found the body Saturday where it had lodged against a rock underwater in the Kern River.

    The girl went missing Friday while swimming at a campground in the Sequoia National Forest in Kern County.

    About a dozen people have drowned in the Kern River since spring. Authorities warn that record snows have many California rivers running colder and harder than usual.

    Published 29 minutes ago
