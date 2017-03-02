Catholic High School Cashes In With Snap Investment

A Bay Area high school that counts itself among Snap Inc.'s first investors stands to win big after a booming initial public offering and first-day trading. Bob Redell reports.

The company behind the popular messaging app Snapchat made its trading debut Thursday after a better-than-expected stock offering. Snap had priced its initial public offering of 200 million shares at $17 each on Wednesday.

Soon after Thursday's opening bell rang at the New York Stock Exchange, the stock began trading at more than $24 a share – nearly 50 percent higher than its IPO price, CNBC reported. It closed at $24.48, valuing the Los Angeles company at $34 billion.

Saint Francis High School, a private Roman Catholic school in Mountain View Mountain View disclosed Thursday that it invested $15,000 of the institution’s endowment fund in Snap’s seed round of financing in 2012.

Five years ago, Natalie Eggers, then a student at Saint Francis, alerted her father, a venture capitalist, about the booming social messaging app. She said all her friends were obsessed with it.

Popular with the young people, Snapchat is best known for disappearing messages and quirky face-filters for jazzing up selfies.

Barry Eggers, a partner of Lightspeed Venture, listened to his daughter and his firm became one of Snap’s first investors with $485,000 in early 2012, the New York Times reported. Eggers also persuaded SF Growth Fund, the school's student-run endowment fund that helps pay for scholarships and subsidized tuition, to get in on Snap, he wrote in a post published on the company's website. The stake is likely worth millions.

It was not immediately clear how many shares in Snap the investment gave Saint Francis.

"Snap’s IPO represents an incredible opportunity to help the school, its students and their greater community for years to come," Saint Francis said in a statement.

Lightspeed invested a total of $8.1 million in Snapchat over the years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.