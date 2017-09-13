Anti-Puppy Mill Bill Passes CA State Senate

Two Shih Tzus that were rescued from a puppy mill cuddle in their cage in Toronto, Canada, in February 2013.

An anti-puppy mill bill passed in the California State Senate Tuesday.

AB 485 Pet Rescue and Adoption Act passed with a 32-0 vote. It will ban all California pet shops from selling dogs, cats and rabbits from high-volume breeding facilities. Instead, pet shops will be required to get animals from local shelters and rescues.

Puppy mill dogs are typically kept in overcrowded and unsanitary kennels, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

To maximize profits, female dogs are bred repeatedly with little time to recover between litters and are killed when they can no longer reproduce. Puppies often arrive at pet shops or in new homes with diseases ranging from parasites to pneumonia, the ASPCA said.

AB 485 was authored by Assembly Members Patrick O'Donnell and Matt Dababneh and sponsored by animal advocacy group, Social Compassion.

"I thank my Senate colleagues for their support on this critical measure and for defending the voiceless," said Assemblymember Patrick O'Donnell (D-Long Beach). "AB 485 gives so many shelter animals the chance to find their forever homes, while simultaneously cutting off the outlet for puppy mill animals into our state."

The bill will go to Governor Jerry Brown's desk next to be signed into law.







