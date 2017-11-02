Dia De Los Muertos Observed in San Diego

Do you know what all the traditional symbols of Dia de los Muertos mean? (Published 2 hours ago)

Many people in San Diego observed Dia de los Muertos Thursday, or the Day of the Dead.

The traditional day out of Mexico honors those who have passed away.

Panchita’s Bakery in Barrio Logan across from Chicano Park, has been baking the traditional offering of pan de muertos, a sweet bread, for 34 years.

“We’ve sold 300 of them so far and it’s not even eleven in the morning yet,” said Elizabeth Perez Avila, general manager of Panchita’s Bakery. “We’re hoping to sell 600 by the end of the day.”

The bread is made in different shapes and dusted with sugar that comes in blue, pink and green.

It is also customary to cut paper into artistic designs to be displayed at alters honoring those that are no longer with us.

Cempasúchiles, or marigold flowers are traditionally used as well. The flowers have a pungent smell, believed to attract souls back to their alters.

Many people choose to paint their faces as skulls, a positive symbol of rebirth dating back to Aztec culture.

At Chicano Park Thursday, shrines with pictures of deceased loved ones were displayed for anyone to come and pay their respects.