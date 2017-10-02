Rock Legend Tom Petty Dies at 66

Tom Petty attends Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016, in New York City. The iconic rock star died Monday at age 66.

Rock star Tom Petty, known for a string of hits including "Free Fallin'," died Monday in California, said Petty's manager on behalf of the family. Petty was 66.

The rock legend suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu early Monday and was taken to UCLA Medical Center, according to Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty could not be revived and died at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by his family, friends and bandmates.

Petty became a bonafide rock star after bursting on the music scene in 1976 with his group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. His band had numerous hits over several decades, including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Refugee” and “I Won’t Back Down.”

In Memoriam: Rockstar Tom Petty



Petty was also a member of the supergroup collective the Traveling Wilburys in the late ’80s alongside Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

As news of his death spread, friends and fans took to social media to express their condolences.



