Pink Set to Get the Party Re-Started In San Diego

By SoundDiego staff

    Kaaboo
    Pink performing at Kaaboo on Sept. 16, 2017.

    The pop-rock goddess Pink is set to bring her Beautiful Trauma tour to San Diego, concert organizers announced Thursday.

    It's a quick return trip to San Diego for the singer, who first broke out in 2000 with her full-length debut, "Cant' Take Me Home," but became a cultural superstar the next year with the album "Missundaztood" and its chart-topping single, "Get the Party Started." Pink was here just last month when she headlined Saturday night at the Kaaboo music festival. In addition to a slew of her hits, she also performed crowd-pleasing covers of Led Zeppelin ("Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You"), Janis Joplin/Kris Kristofferson ("Me and Bobby McGee") and No Doubt ("Just a Girl").

    Pink's 40-show tour kicks off next door in Phoenix and loops around the U.S. (and one night in Canada) before a final stop in Los Angeles, with a concert planned for Valley View Casino Center on May 28. Tickets for that show go on sale on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. and will cost fans anywhere from $47 to $207 at Ticketmaster

    However, AmEx card-holders will get to skip that line and start snapping up seats on Oct. 10, also at 10 a.m.

    Need more, Pink fans? In addition to announcing her tour on Thursday, the Grammy winner also dropped a new track, "Whatever You Want," from her soon-to-be released seventh album, from which her tour takes its name. Here's your final bonus: U.S. and Canadian residents who buy tickets online from Oct. 10-20 will be able to get a physical copy of "Beautiful Trauma," so long as they claim it before midnight on Oct. 20.

