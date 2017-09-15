Kaaboom! Chili Peppers, David Guetta, Weezer Perform Friday

The three-day San Diego music, arts, comedy and cuisine festival known as Kaboo kicks off Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Fairgrounds.
San Diegans who can sneak out of work early will want to start their day with blues rockers Little Hurricane and the alt-county act Trouble in the Wind, a couple of local San Diego bands, as a warmup before taking in headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer, and David Guetta later in the evening.
After Little Hurry blow you away, grab a bite from one of the dozens of amazing food options for a festival, head back to the Grandview Stage, where you can feel like an all-star checking out Smash Mouth before a larger-than-life set by DJ Diesel -- known to mere mortals as Shaquille O'Neal -- followed by the rapping pop star Kesha.
Three-day passes for the festival are still available ($349), as are two-day options ($249), and you can still pick a single day you want to see songs where the turf meets the surf, for $149. At this point, there are no longer fees for ticket purchase. Be smart, though, and settle on transportation/parking options before you leave hom.
For full set times, tickets, and more information, visit KaabooDelMar.com.
2017 Kaaboo Del Mar daily lineups
Friday, Sept. 15
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Weezer
- David Guetta
- Kesha
- X Ambassadors
- Michael McDonald
- DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)
- The Magpie Salute
- Smash Mouth
- Dave Mason
- Le Youth
- The Motet
- Little Hurricane
- Kap Slap
- Martin Jensen
- Lawrence
- The Last Internationale
- Luna Aura
- Ethan Tucker
- Tristen
- Trouble in the Wind
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Pink
- Muse
- Jane’s Addiction
- Ice Cube
- Logic
- Garbage
- The Wallflowers
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The Knocks
- Toad the Wet Sprocket
- Lany
- Eric Burdon & the Animals
- Lost Kings
- The Him
- The Tubes
- Sam Sparro
- Emily Warren
- The Stone Foxes
- One Drop
- SteevieWild
- Darenots
- Ages and Ages
- Armors
- Jared & the Mill
- Lost Beach
- Josh Arbour
- Zeal Levin
Sunday, Sept. 17
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Jason Derulo
- Alanis Morissette
- Jackson Browne
- Andy Grammer
- Live
- Milky Chance
- T-Pain
- Pepper
- Timeflies
- Pete Yorn
- Trevor Hall
- Fishbone
- The Shadowboxers
- Led Zeppelin 2
- Moonsville Collective
- The Steppin Stones
- Cordovas
- Mamafesta
- Kira Lingman