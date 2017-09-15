Kaaboom! Chili Peppers, David Guetta, Weezer Perform Friday

The three-day San Diego music, arts, comedy and cuisine festival known as Kaboo kicks off Friday at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and Fairgrounds.

San Diegans who can sneak out of work early will want to start their day with blues rockers Little Hurricane and the alt-county act Trouble in the Wind, a couple of local San Diego bands, as a warmup before taking in headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer, and David Guetta later in the evening.



After Little Hurry blow you away, grab a bite from one of the dozens of amazing food options for a festival, head back to the Grandview Stage, where you can feel like an all-star checking out Smash Mouth before a larger-than-life set by DJ Diesel -- known to mere mortals as Shaquille O'Neal -- followed by the rapping pop star Kesha.

Three-day passes for the festival are still available ($349), as are two-day options ($249), and you can still pick a single day you want to see songs where the turf meets the surf, for $149. At this point, there are no longer fees for ticket purchase. Be smart, though, and settle on transportation/parking options before you leave hom.

For full set times, tickets, and more information, visit KaabooDelMar.com.

2017 Kaaboo Del Mar daily lineups

Friday, Sept. 15

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Weezer

David Guetta

Kesha

X Ambassadors

Michael McDonald

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal)

The Magpie Salute

Smash Mouth

Dave Mason

Le Youth

The Motet

Little Hurricane

Kap Slap

Martin Jensen

Lawrence

The Last Internationale

Luna Aura

Ethan Tucker

Tristen

Trouble in the Wind

Saturday, Sept. 16

Pink

Muse

Jane’s Addiction

Ice Cube

Logic

Garbage

The Wallflowers

Machine Gun Kelly

The Knocks

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Lany

Eric Burdon & the Animals

Lost Kings

The Him

The Tubes

Sam Sparro

Emily Warren

The Stone Foxes

One Drop

SteevieWild

Darenots

Ages and Ages

Armors

Jared & the Mill

Lost Beach

Josh Arbour

Zeal Levin

Sunday, Sept. 17