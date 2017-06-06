It's a Beautiful Day: U2 Announce SD Show

Bono and the boys may have skipped over San Diego in Round 1 of their US tour, but they made good with a Tuesday morning announcement.

U2, hailed by some as the best live band in the world, will bring the Joshua Tree Tour to Qualcomm Stadium on Sept. 22. It's a return ticket for the band, who played the site, then known as Jack Murphy Stadium, way back in 1997.

Fans in Southern California traveled to the Rose Bowl last month to see the band celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Joshua Tree" album, but hopes for a local show rapidly faded till U2 announced the tour extension, which will also take the band to Detroit, St. Louis and four other US cities prior to heading south to Mexico and South America.

Now, San Diego fans can expect to hear that album in its entirety, plus many other iconic songs from the Irish hit factory, all delivered from an enormous, eyepopping stage show.

Amazingly, tickets will start at just $35, with general admission floor tickets at $70. U2.com subscribers will be able to buy tickets from 10 a.m on Thursday, June 8, through 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, with purchasers limited to 4 tickets. Once seats go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m., fans can snatch up a maximum of six at time.



