It's a Beautiful Day: U2 Announce SD Show | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
SoundDiego

Saturdays after SNL
on NBC 7 San Diego
music. community. culture.

It's a Beautiful Day: U2 Announce SD Show

Qualcomm Stadium hosts U2 on Sept. 22

By Eric S. Page

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bono performing with U2 in Spain in 2011

    Bono and the boys may have skipped over San Diego in Round 1 of their US tour, but they made good with a Tuesday morning announcement.

    U2, hailed by some as the best live band in the world, will bring the Joshua Tree Tour to Qualcomm Stadium on Sept. 22. It's a return ticket for the band, who played the site, then known as Jack Murphy Stadium, way back in 1997.

    Fans in Southern California traveled to the Rose Bowl last month to see the band celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Joshua Tree" album, but hopes for a local show rapidly faded till U2 announced the tour extension, which will also take the band to Detroit, St. Louis and four other US cities prior to heading south to Mexico and South America.

    Now, San Diego fans can expect to hear that album in its entirety, plus many other iconic songs from the Irish hit factory, all delivered from an enormous, eyepopping stage show. 

    Upcoming Concerts

    Music to Your Ears: Upcoming Concerts
    EFE

    Amazingly, tickets will start at just $35, with general admission floor tickets at $70. U2.com subscribers will be able to buy tickets from 10 a.m on Thursday, June 8, through 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, with purchasers limited to 4 tickets. Once seats go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m., fans can snatch up a maximum of six at time.


    Published at 7:11 AM PDT on Jun 6, 2017 | Updated at 11:42 AM PDT on Jun 6, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices